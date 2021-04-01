Biolubricants Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2024

Biolubricants, also known as bio-based lubricants or bio-lubes, are made from a variety of vegetable oils, such as rapeseed, canola, sunflower, soybean, palm, and coconut oils.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Biolubricants industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Exxon Mobil, Shell, British Petroleum, TOTAL, Chevron, etc. The sale of Biolubricants is about 560 K MT in 2015.

North America is the largest supplier of Biolubricants, with a production market share nearly 41.5% and sales market share nearly 42.5% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 39.4% and the sales market share over 36%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Biolubricants, enjoying 13% production market share and 13% sales market share.

Biolubricants is used in industrial use, commercial transport, and consumer automobile areas. Report data showed that 51.5% of the Biolubricants market demand in industrial use application, 10.7% in commercial transport application, and 37.8% in consumer automobile application in 2015.

There are two kinds of Biolubricants, which are vegetable oil and animal oil. Vegetable oil is wildly used in the Biolubricants, with a sales market share nearly 81% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Biolubricants industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Biolubricants have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biolubricants market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3140 million by 2024, from US$ 2270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biolubricants business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biolubricants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Biolubricants value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Vegetable Oi

Animal Oil

Segmentation by application:

Industrial Use

Commercial Transport

Consumer Automobile

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Exxon Mobil

Shell

British Petroleum.

TOTAL

Chevron

Renewable Lubricants

Panolin

UBL

Statoil Lubricants

Binol Biolubricants

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biolubricants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biolubricants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biolubricants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biolubricants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biolubricants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

