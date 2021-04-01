Breast Reconstruction Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025

Breast reconstruction is a procedure performed across the globe. With the FDA approval for advanced qualities in silicone and saline reconstruction, the procedure has become safer and highly effective in the past few years. The new product launches & FDA approvals, growing number of cosmetic and breast augmentation procedures, and high prevalence of breast cancer cases are expected to boost the growth of breast reconstruction market during the forecast period. Moreover, the companies operating in the breast reconstruction market have been investing substantial time and amount in research and development activities, through which better technologies can be introduced in the market. Such activities by the manufacturers are also expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Breast Reconstruction Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

The global breast reconstruction market has been segmented into technology, type, placement and geography. The technology considered in this study include inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary, and transumbilical. Based on type breast reconstruction market is segmented into breast implants and implants accessories. Breast implants segment is further sub-segmented into silicone implants, and saline implants. Implant accessories are further sub-segmented into acellular dermal matrix (ADM), and synthetic. The placement considered in the study are dual-plane insertion subglandular insertion, submuscular insertion. The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

List of Companies

1. Allergan Plc

2. Mentor Worldwide LLC

3. Sientra Inc.

4. GC Aesthetics PLC

5. POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

6. Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

7. Ideal Implant Incorporated

8. Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

9. Establishment Labs S.A.

10. Groupe Sebbin SAS

The breast reconstruction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for breast reconstruction is estimated to reach US$ 684.5 Mn by 2025. The market for breast reconstruction is witnessing a healthy growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Various players have been upgrading their product portfolio by applying for approvals. With expansion activities, companies are focusing towards strengthening their customer base by providing services to varied applications.

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on “Global Breast Reconstruction Market Research Report 2019” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains more than 100 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The market for breast reconstruction is well established in North America region, especially in the U.S and Canada. The major players are involved in the product launches and development of the advanced and new products. For instance, Mentor Worldwide LLC, a part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies launched MemoryGel Xtra, a breast implant for breast reconstruction which is the only implant in the market that facilitates increased projection, fullness and firmness without losing the soft and natural feel of the implants.

