Breath Analyzers Market Worldwide Highest Growth with Top Key Players Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EnviteC-Wismar GmbH, Lifeloc Technologies

Breath analyzers are the devices which are used to identify the presence of various compounds in the breath sample of individuals. Breathe analyzer devices are mostly used to measure blood alcohol content (BAC) through an exhaled breath. Breath analyzers are considered as fundamental tool for the detection of drugs, alcohol, tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. Globally large number of road accident cases are noticed owing to the over consumption of alcohol during driving, breath analyzers are recognized as major equipment in enforcing drink and drive laws. Breath analyzers play an important role in the conviction of DUI offenders.

By technology, breath analyzer devices market is segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, and infrared absorption technology, fuel cell technology being the dominating segment globally. The development in fuel cell technology has been enhanced by number of factors such as accuracy, portability and reliability of the devices. Fuel cell technology followed by infrared absorption technology which is commonly used for desktop machines for evidential breath analyzers. Breath analyzers can be used by personals as well as by professionals to restrict the drunken individuals from entering in the company premises and other social places.

Breath Analyzers Market: Drivers & Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of global breath analyzers market is growing awareness and enforcing strict rules by the government for drink and drive cases. The growth of breath analyzer devices market is primarily attributed to increase in consumption of alcohol, drug abuse and growth in the incidences of diseases like tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. Over consumption of alcohol has led to the boost in the requirement for blood alcohol content level testing devices such as Breathalyzers. Governments in specific countries have set some legal limit for BAC test and also increased field breath testing activities. Growing use of breath analyzers in medical applications is one of key factor that would increase the demand for breath analyzers market globally. Some factors that restrain the global market of breath analyzers are unhygienic conditions for use and lower accuracy of the devices.

Breath Analyzers Market: Segmentation

Breath analyzers market is classified on the basis of technology, application, end users and geography.

Based on technology, the global breath analyzers market is segmented into the following:

Semiconductor Oxide technology

Fuel cell technology

Infrared absorption technology

Based on application, the global breath analyzers market is segmented into the following:

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Asthma detection

pylori infection detection

Tuberculosis detection

Others

Based on end users, the global breath analyzers market is segmented into following:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

Breath Analyzers Market: Overview

Breath analyzer devices do not estimate blood alcohol concentration or content directly, as it requires blood sample analysis. Although, they measure blood alcohol concentration indirectly by estimating the amount of alcohol in one’s exhaled breath. The blood alcohol concentration test is based on the relationship between alcohol in the blood and alcohol in the breath circulation through the lungs. The rapid advancement in technology, multiple applications and increased portability of breath analyzer devices are some of the key factors to drive the growth of breath analysers market globally during the forecast period. Law enforcement agencies on the basis of end users and alcohol testing by application held the largest market share in global breath analyzers market. The global breath analyzers market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Breath Analyzers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global breath analyzer market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the global market of breath analyzers market followed by Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific owing to high occurrence of several diseases and increasing number of road accidents, great advancement in field of breath analyzer devices and developed healthcare infrastructure. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the global breath analyzers market, due to its affordable prices and strict rules enforcing by the government entities.

Breath Analyzers Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in breath analyzers global market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EnviteC-Wismar GmbH, Lifeloc Technologies, BACtrack, Inc., Quest Products, Inc., Akers Biosciences, Inc., Intoximeter, Inc., AK GlobalTech Corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation. The breath analyzers market is fragmented with few global players and numerous small, domestic players particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific.