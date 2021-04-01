Command and Control Systems Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Command and Control Systems Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The market for command and control (C2) systems is expected to register a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing military expenditure has facilitated the armies to focus more on procuring new generation C2 systems, as the capabilities of the existing C2 systems are not up to the industry benchmark. The ongoing military modernization programs may help the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Defense departments cannot have any obsolete technologies, especially in the C4ISR systems, as these are used for communication, strategic planning, and decision-making during wartime. C2 systems form a vital part of the C4ISR systems whose growth has a very large scope in the future. The ongoing R&D activities, in order to develop advanced systems, may provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Satellite communications (SATCOM) have become a firmly established part of modern military operations, by providing unequaled capabilities for C2 in remote and austere environments. The growing use of SATCOM is expected to bring new opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented, with many players providing diversified products for the industry. Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, and Collins Aerospace are some of the prominent players in the market. Due to the significant investment involved, it becomes difficult for the C2 system suppliers to keep up with breakthrough technologies. But still, the increasing demand for advanced C2 systems is forcing the players to invest more in research and development in this regard, thereby trying to be ahead of the competition through innovation.

Scope of the Report

The study focuses on the command and control (C2) systems used in military applications. Further, the study includes the following aspects:

Key Market Trends

Land-based Platform to have a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period

At present, the land-based command and control systems segment has the largest market share out of all the segments, due to its high usage in the battlefield. The growing military operations around the world due to various geopolitical issues and the growth of terrorist and hostile activities have increased the demand for building fixed base control centers and land-based command headquarters. Also, a much greater emphasis has been focused on the land-based vehicle-mounted C2 systems, as they act as a communication bridge between troops and ground station personnel on the battlefield. However, the growth is expected to be high in the space-based C2, which currently has the smallest share out of all the segments. Growth in space-based C2 systems is primarily attributed to the interest in geospatial systems which provide better C2 operations with faster response time.

C2 Systems Market in Asia-Pacific to register the highest CAGR during 2019 to 2024

The market for command and control systems is expected to register a high CAGR in Asia-Pacific, where the procurement of C2 systems are increasing more than ever before. These countries are involved in several airborne, land, space, and naval modernization programs. To strengthen the communication between each of these platforms, they are anticipated to make a huge investment in C2 systems. Since most of the nations in the region are using old Soviet-era systems, the modernization of systems is also expected to increase the procurement of C2 systems in the years to come. With geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, procurement of C2 systems is expected to increase across the region. China, Japan, and India are some of the prominent countries in Asia-Pacific that are significantly investing in C2 systems.

