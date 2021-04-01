Connected Logistic Market is Expected to Reach US$ 58 Billion, at a CAGR of 20.56 % During Forecast Period 2019 to 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Connected Logistic Market”, this report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Global Connected Logistic Market was valued US$ 13 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 58 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.56 % during forecast period.

Connected Logistics are providing several benefits to logistics businesses offering services for different industry verticals by providing real-time access, improved operational effectiveness, and improved productivity by integration of multiple connected platforms. Connected Logistics service providers are introducing innovative products and solutions to provide ease of access and high level of interoperability to reach high productivity and informed decision making with collective efforts. Also, there are different communication technologies that assist improved logistical support, these include Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. NFC segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Connected Logistics market is influenced by various factors which include increasing penetration of IoT & logistics 4.0, increased application areas, increased market for cloud solutions and production of connected devices, growth related with end-use industries, demand from developing economies, and others.

All these factors together provide opportunities for Connected Logistics market growth.

Increasing need for mobility, need to decrease cost of administrative processes, and the increased market for connected devices enhancing the market growth. Connected Logistics enable logistical businesses with real-time updates, interoperability, and easier access to essential information. It provides interface to integrate multiple devices that are enabling informed decision making. Increased market for intelligent transportation solutions is expected to drive the Connected Logistics market growth during forecast period.

Increasing disposable income combined with growing smartphone penetration in developing countries will boost the e-commerce industry, which in turn will drive the demand for connected logistics solutions. Positive government policies are encouraging the set of SMEs across the supply chain. As the supply chain becomes more and more difficult, demand for these solutions will increase on account of confirming the effectiveness of supply chain and effective monitoring of inventory. It will be improving the company productivity and will also enlarge the demand for connected logistics solutions.

Additionally, supply chain monitoring system is helping an associations to minimize any inefficiencies along the supply chain which could affect the companyâ€™s productivity, and further boosting the demand for connected logistics solutions. Demand for IT security is expected to grow at an extensive rate on account of growing research and development expenses by vendors and increasing expenditure by consumers to boost the security of their goods at different stages of the supply chain.

Global connected logistics market looks fragmented because of the existence of various small and large players operating in the market. Leading players in the market are focusing on applying various business development strategies like mergers and acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, and introduction of new products that will help the players to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report also helps in understanding connected logistics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in connected logistics market.

Scope of Global Connected Logistics Market:

Global Connected Logistics Market by Technology:

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

Global Connected Logistics Market by Devices:

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

Global Connected Logistics Market by Services:

Asset Management

Remote Asset Tracking

Security

Network Management

Data Management

Global Connected Logistics Market by Platform:

Connectivity management

Device management

Application management

Global Connected Logistics Market by Transportation:

Airway

Railway

Seaway

Roadway

Global Connected Logistics Market by End Use:

BFSI (Banking Financial Services and Insurance)

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals

telecom, media, and entertainment

Manufacturing

Travel & Hospitality

Energy, resources, and utilities.

Others

Global Connected Logistics Market Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

AT&T Inc

Infosys Limited

Cisco System Inc

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cloud Logistics

Freightgate Inc

Eurotech S.P.A

SAP SE

Losant IoT Inc.

Connected Logistics

Agility

ThingWorx

SecureRF

Oracle

Zebra

GT Nexus

Major Point from TOC:

Preface Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary : Global Connected Logistics, by Market Value (US$ Bn) Market Overview Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Devices Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Platform Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Transportation Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End Use Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis, by Region North America Connected Logistics Market Analysis Europe Connected Logistics Market Analysis Asia Pacific Connected Logistics Market Analysis Middle East & Africa Connected Logistics Market Analysis South America Connected Logistics Market Analysis

