Cork Stoppers Market 2019 Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Report Studies the "Global Cork Stoppers Market 2024" Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

Cork stopper is a stopper made of cork. Cork is an impermeable buoyant material, a prime-subset of bark tissue that is harvested for commercial use primarily from Quercus suber (the Cork Oak), which is endemic to southwest Europe and northwest Africa. Cork is composed of suberin, a hydrophobic substance and, because of its impermeable, buoyant, elastic, and fire retardant properties, it is used in a variety of products, the most common of which is wine stoppers. The montado landscape of Portugal produces approximately half of cork harvested annually worldwide, with Corticeira Amorim being the leading company in the industry. Cork was examined microscopically by Robert Hooke, which led to his discovery and naming of the cell, especially a bottle stopper.

Corked stopper industry has an intense competition in recent years. American consumers prefer wine with cork stoppers. In the past five years, the survey found that top 100 wine companies using cork stoppers lead the growth of the wine market. As of April 2015 , the use of cork packaging wines accounted for 59% market share, while five years ago, this share is only 50 %.

The technology here is continuing developing. What is more, its growth rate is very high with a growth rate of 9.95% in 2015. Even though the alternative products resulting in the market more competitive. The main drivers of the market here are: the development of the economy and, advances in cork technology innovation and sorting, testing technology, cork contamination problem has been greatly reduced, increase demand of wine, sustainable environmental awareness.

At present, there are nine companies make up more than 85 % market share of the US Cork Stoppers market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are Nomacorc and Cork Supply, making more than 50% market share of the total market in US.

The US Cork Stoppers market has been growing fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the United States market through their quantity products and advance technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cork Stoppers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cork Stoppers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cork Stoppers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nomacorc

Cork Supply

Corticeira Amorim

MaSilva

Lafitte

Rich Xiberta

Portocork America

WidgetCo

Jelinek Cork Group

AMORIM

BENEBO

This study considers the Cork Stoppers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Cork Stopper

Agglomerated Cork Stopper

Capsulated cork stoppers

Segmentation by application:

Wine

Crafts

Special bottled liquid

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Cork Stoppers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cork Stoppers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cork Stoppers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cork Stoppers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cork Stoppers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

