Cybersecurity in Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast -Thematic Research

The Global Tourism Industry is preparing to ride the digital wave – contextualizing and implementing new technologies such as cloud, mobility, big data, and analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) – to best align with future business objectives. Technology, however, is a double-edged sword: the more they go digital, the more they expose themselves to emerging cyber risks. As travel and tourism providers progress towards predictive and prescriptive models to support real-time decision-making, their rich data becomes a strategic asset. They need to plan now how to mitigate their vulnerabilities and enhance their security against cyber risks. There is a significant market opportunity, and vendors can in turn leverage their ecosystems to offer end-to-end security solutions, exploiting state-of-the-art technology such as AI and forensics.

Scope

– The report focuses on the significance of cybersecurity for the tourism industry.

– It highlights the importance of protecting the large and valuable quantities of customer data from breach and cyber-attacks.

– The report identifies the winners in high-growth cyber technology cycles, including network security appliances, cloud security, and artificial intelligence (AI) over the next two years.

Reasons to buy

– The report classifies the cybersecurity market into 14 critical technologies: unified threat management, AI, network security, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, identity management, data security, application security, mobile security, email security, surveillance and behavioral analytics, cloud security, managed security services and post-breach consultancy services.

– It discusses the big players in the cybersecurity industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

– It highlights the main trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– The report provides an industry analysis and also discusses the impact of cybersecurity on tourism.

– The report offers an analysis of the value chain and the technologies that will drive growth in the cybersecurity industry over the next two years.

– The report gives a technology briefing to understand the cybersecurity technologies that help deliver the best practice solutions.

Companies Mentioned:

Ahnlab

Airbus

Akamai

BAE Systems

Barracuda Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Cheetah Mobile

Cisco

CyberArk Software

F5 Networks

FireEye

Fortinet

F-Secure

Gemalto

Gigamon

IBM

Imperva

Intel

Juniper Networks

KEYW

LifeLock

Micro Focus

Microsoft

MobileIron

NetScout Systems

Palo Alto Networks

ProofPoint

Qualys

Rapid7

Raytheon

SecureWorks

Sophos

Splunk

Symantec

Trend Micro

Verint Systems

Aker Security Solutions

AlienVault

Avira

Bayshore Networks

Carbon Black

CloudFlare

Darktrace

Dell

Demonsaw

E8 Security

HackerOne

Herjavec Group

Hillstone Networks

Huawei

Illusive Networks

Kaspersky Lab

Palantir

Qihoo 360

Tanium

Untangle

Veracode

WatchGuard

WhiteHat Security

ZeroFOX

Table of Content:

PLAYERS 4

TRENDS 5

Changing nature of cyber threats 5

Evolution of cybersecurity technologies 6

Industry growth drivers 8

Corporate governance trends 9

Cybersecurity trends in tourism 10

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 12

Market size and growth forecasts 16

M&A 17

Timeline 19

IMPACT OF CYBERSECURITY ON TOURISM 21

VALUE CHAIN 23

Network security 24

Unified threat management 24

Artificial intelligence 25

Deception-based cyber defenses (subset of AI) 25

Behavioral analytics (subset of AI) 25

SIEM 26

Endpoint security 26

Mobile security (subset of endpoint security) 27

Identity and access management 27

Data security 28

Application security 29

Email security 29

Cloud security 30

Managed security services 30

Post-breach consultancy services 31

COMPANIES SECTION 32

Public companies 32

Private companies 36

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 39

The NIST framework 39

GLOSSARY 41

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 44

