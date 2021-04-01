Cycling Apparel Market Size, Share 2018 by Demand, Trending Factors , Suppliers, Type, Application and Sales Price, Forecast 2025

Latest Research Report on “Cycling Apparel Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Cycling Apparel Market Contain the Top Key manufacturers of Cycling Apparel are Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, etc. Adidas and Nike is the world leader.

This report studies the global market size of Cycling Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cycling Apparel in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cycling Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cycling Apparel Market is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cycling Apparel Market consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Cycling Apparel is Market estimated to be 49084 K Units. On product prices, the slow increase trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

In 2017, the global Cycling Apparel market size was 3050 million US$ and is forecast to 5050 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cycling Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cycling Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Cycling Apparel include

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Market Size Split by Type

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Market Size Split by Application

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cycling Apparel market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cycling Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cycling Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cycling Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cycling Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cycling Apparel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cycling Apparel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Cycling Apparel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cycling Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Professional Cycling Apparel

1.4.3 Amateur Cycling Apparel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cycling Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Male Cyclists

1.5.3 Female Cyclists

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cycling Apparel Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Cycling Apparel Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Cycling Apparel Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cycling Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cycling Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cycling Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cycling Apparel Market Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cycling Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Cycling Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Cycling Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cycling Apparel Market Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cycling Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cycling Apparel Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cycling Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales by Type

4.2 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by Type

4.3 Cycling Apparel Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cycling Apparel Breakdown Data by Application

……

