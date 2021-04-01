Death Care Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 – Service Corporation International, Batesville, Chemed Corp, Matthews International Corporation, StoneMor Partners, Wilbert Funeral Services, Carriage Services, Fu Shou Yuan International Group, Lung Yen Life Service Corp, and Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

The global Death Care Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Death Care Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Death Care Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing number of deaths, rising numbers of cremations, introduction of new process of funerals and burials and personalization of death. Nevertheless, there are still people who believe in traditional way of funerals especially in a country like India. This may slightly hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Death Care consists of management of funerary arrangements, including the care of the dead and services offered to surviving family members. This includes funerals, cremation or burials, memorials, coffins, cemeteries etc.

The key players profiled in this report are Service Corporation International, Batesville, Chemed Corp, Matthews International Corporation, StoneMor Partners, Wilbert Funeral Services, Carriage Services, Fu Shou Yuan International Group, Lung Yen Life Service Corp, and Guangzhou Funeral Parlor.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Death Care Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Death Care Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Death Care Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Death Care Market in these regions.