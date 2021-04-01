E-Passports 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4298164#ixzz5o68hAsDT

This report focuses on the global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global e-Passports Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global e-Passports Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Adults

1.5.3 Children

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 e-Passports Market Size

2.2 e-Passports Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 e-Passports Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 e-Passports Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 e-Passports Introduction

12.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

12.2.1 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 e-Passports Introduction

12.2.4 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Recent Development

12.3 India Security Press

12.3.1 India Security Press Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 e-Passports Introduction

12.3.4 India Security Press Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 India Security Press Recent Development

12.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

12.4.1 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 e-Passports Introduction

12.4.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Recent Development

12.5 Bundesdruckerei

12.5.1 Bundesdruckerei Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 e-Passports Introduction

12.5.4 Bundesdruckerei Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bundesdruckerei Recent Development

Continued…….

