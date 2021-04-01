EMERGENCY POWER SYSTEM MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The global Emergency Power System market was 5419.8 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 8209 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Emergency Power System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Emergency Power System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Emergency Power System key manufacturers in this market include:

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Emerson

Siemens

Caterpillar

ABB

Toshiba

Kohler

Briggs & Stratton

Socomec

Generac

CyberPower

Kehua

Borri

AEG

DAEL

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

UPS Type

Generators Type

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Industrial Application

Data Centre & Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Commercial Construction Building

Others

Table of Contents

1 Emergency Power System Market Overview 1

1.1 Emergency Power System Product Overview 1

1.2 Emergency Power System Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 UPS Type 4

1.2.2 Generators Type 6

1.2.3 Others 8

1.3 Global Emergency Power System by Type 10

1.3.1 Global Emergency Power System Sales and Growth by Type 10

1.3.2 Global Emergency Power System Sales Market Share by Type 11

1.3.3 Global Emergency Power System Revenue Market Share by Type 12

1.3.4 Global Emergency Power System Price by Type 14

2 Global Emergency Power System Market Competition by Company 15

2.1 Global Emergency Power System Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2018) 15

2.2 Global Emergency Power System Revenue and Share by Company (2017-2018) 17

2.3 Global Emergency Power System Price by Company 20

2.4 Global Top Company Emergency Power System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 20

2.5 Emergency Power System Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

3 Emergency Power System Company Profiles and Sales Data 23

3.1 Eaton 23

3.1.1 Eaton Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 23

3.1.2 Eaton Emergency Power System Product Information 24

3.1.3 Eaton Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 25

3.1.4 Eaton Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 26

3.2 Schneider Electric 26

3.2.1 Schneider Electric Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 26

3.2.2 Schneider Electric Emergency Power System Product Information 28

3.2.3 Schneider Electric Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 30

3.2.4 Schneider Electric Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 31

3.3 Emerson 31

3.3.1 Emerson Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 31

3.3.2 Emerson Emergency Power System Product Information 32

3.3.3 Emerson Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 34

3.3.4 Emerson Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 35

3.4 Siemens 35

3.4.1 Siemens Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 35

3.4.2 Siemens Emergency Power System Product Information 36

3.4.3 Siemens Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 37

3.4.4 Siemens Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 37

3.5 Caterpillar 38

3.5.1 Caterpillar Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 38

3.5.2 Caterpillar Emergency Power System Product Information 38

3.5.3 Caterpillar Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 39

3.5.4 Caterpillar Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 40

3.6 ABB 40

3.6.1 ABB Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 40

3.6.2 ABB Emergency Power System Product Information 41

3.6.3 ABB Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 42

3.6.4 ABB Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 43

3.7 Toshiba 43

3.7.1 Toshiba Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 43

3.7.2 Toshiba Emergency Power System Product Information 44

3.7.3 Toshiba Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 45

3.7.4 Toshiba Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 46

3.8 Kohler 46

3.8.1 Kohler Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 46

3.8.2 Kohler Emergency Power System Product Information 47

3.8.3 Kohler Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 49

3.8.4 Kohler Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 50

3.9 Briggs & Stratton 50

3.9.1 Briggs & Stratton Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 50

3.9.2 Briggs & Stratton Emergency Power System Product Information 51

3.9.3 Briggs & Stratton Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 53

3.9.4 Briggs & Stratton Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 54

3.10 Socomec 54

3.10.1 Socomec Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 54

3.10.2 Socomec Emergency Power System Product Information 55

3.10.3 Socomec Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 58

3.10.4 Socomec Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 58

3.11 Generac 59

3.11.1 Generac Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 59

3.11.2 Generac Emergency Power System Product Information 60

3.11.3 Generac Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 61

3.11.4 Generac Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 62

3.12 CyberPower 62

3.12.1 CyberPower Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 62

3.12.2 CyberPower Emergency Power System Product Information 63

3.12.3 CyberPower Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 64

3.12.4 CyberPower Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 64

3.13 Kehua 65

3.13.1 Kehua Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 65

3.13.2 Kehua Emergency Power System Product Information 65

3.13.3 Kehua Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 66

3.13.4 Kehua Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 67

3.14 Borri 67

3.14.1 Borri Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 67

3.14.2 Borri Emergency Power System Product Information 68

3.14.3 Borri Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 71

3.14.4 Borri Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 71

3.15 AEG 72

3.15.1 AEG Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 72

3.15.2 AEG Emergency Power System Product Information 72

3.15.3 AEG Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 73

3.15.4 AEG Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 74

3.16 DAEL 74

3.16.1 DAEL Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 74

3.16.2 DAEL Emergency Power System Product Information 75

6.16.3 DAEL Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2018) 76

3.16.4 DAEL Emergency Power System Sales Market Share (2017-2018) 77

4 Emergency Power System Status and Outlook by Regions 78

4.1 Global Emergency Power System Market Status and Outlook by Regions 78

4.1.1 Global Emergency Power System Market Size and CAGR by Regions 78

4.1.2 North America 78

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific 79

4.1.4 Europe 80

4.1.5 South America 81

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 82

4.2 Global Emergency Power System Sales and Revenue by Regions 83

4.2.1 Global Emergency Power System Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 83

4.2.2 Global Emergency Power System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 85

4.2.3 Global Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 87

4.3 North America Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 88

4.3.1 North America Emergency Power System Sales by Countries 88

4.3.2 United States 90

4.3.3 Canada 91

4.3.4 Mexico 92

4.4 Europe Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 93

4.4.1 Europe Emergency Power System Sales by Countries 93

4.4.2 Germany 95

4.4.3 UK 96

4.4.4 France 97

4.4.5 Italy 98

4.4.6 Russia 99

4.4.7 Spain 100

4.5 Asia-Pacific Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 101

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Power System Sales by Countries 101

4.5.2 China 103

4.5.3 Japan 104

4.5.4 Korea 105

4.5.5 Southeast Asia 106

4.5.6 India 107

4.5.7 Australia 108

4.6 South America Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 109

4.6.1 Brazil 110

4.7 Middle East & Africa Emergency Power System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 111

4.7.1 Middle East 112

4.7.2 Africa 113

5 Emergency Power System by Application 114

5.1 Emergency Power System Segment by Application 114

5.1.1 Industrial Application 114

5.1.2 Data Centre & Telecommunication 115

5.1.3 Government and Defense 115

5.1.4 Commercial Construction Building 116

5.2 Global Emergency Power System Product Segment by Application 116

5.2.1 Global Emergency Power System Sales by Application 116

5.2.2 Global Emergency Power System Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 117

Continuous…

