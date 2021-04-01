Epinephrine Autoinjector Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024
Epinephrine is the only treatment for a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis (anna-fih-LACK-sis). Epinephrine comes in the form of easy-to-use auto-injectors. It is only available through a prescription by doctors. Each prescription comes with two auto-injectors in a set.
Epinephrine auto-injector is an emergency injection (“”shot””) of epinephrine. It is used against life-threatening allergic reactions such as severe swelling, breathing problems, or loss of blood pressure.
In the last several years, the development of Epinephrine Autoinjector industry is relative high with average production growth rate of 14.66%. In 2016, the global capacity of Epinephrine Autoinjector is nearly 8.35 million units and the actual production is about 6.8 million units.
North America, especially United States is the largest market of Epinephrine Autoinjector. In 2015, the North America Epinephrine Autoinjector still hold more than market share more than 93% in production market. On the other hand, North America also occupied 60% percent in the consumption volume market.
Though Europe and Asia Epinephrine Autoinjector industry is developing fast, the gap between production and consumption is still huge. So there are ten thousands of Epinephrine Autoinjector exporting from USA to Europe and Asia.
Corresponding with the fast growth of North America Epinephrine Autoinjector production, the price growth of Epinephrine Autoinjector is also huge. So the global Epinephrine Autoinjector production value market is also fast developing.
According to this study, over the next five years the Epinephrine Autoinjector market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2460 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Epinephrine Autoinjector business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Epinephrine Autoinjector market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Epinephrine Autoinjector value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
0.30 mg
0.15 mg
Segmentation by application:
Under 6 years
6 to 12 years
Over 12 years
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Mylan
Sanofi
ALK Abello
Impax
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Epinephrine Autoinjector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Epinephrine Autoinjector market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Epinephrine Autoinjector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Epinephrine Autoinjector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Epinephrine Autoinjector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Epinephrine Autoinjector by Players
Chapter Four: Epinephrine Autoinjector by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Forecast
