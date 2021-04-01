eSIM Market and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems, Apple, Sierra Wireless, Samsung, ORANGE, NTT Docomo

The research report tries to comprehend the leading-edge tactics taken by vendors in the global market to offer product difference through Porter’s five forces analysis. It also points out the ways in which these companies can reinforce their stand in the market and upsurge their revenues in the coming years.

eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.

Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global eSIM Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

“eSIM Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of eSIM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global eSIM market with detailed market segmentation by application, Industry Vertical and geography. The global eSIM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the eSIM market.

The List of Companies

1. Gemalto NV

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Cisco Systems

4. Apple, Inc.

5. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

6. Samsung

7. ORANGE

8. NTT Docomo, Inc.

9. Telefónica S.A.

10. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

eSIM Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

