eSports Organization Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2025

League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players.

Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.

In 2017, the global eSports Organization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the eSports Organization market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of eSports Organization in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Fnatic

C9

SKT

Samsung

RNG

EDG

Invictus

OG

LGD

G2

TSM

CLG

Team Liquid

Echo Fox

100 Thieves

Clutch Gaming

Optic

GGS

Flyquest

Splyce

Misfits

Schalke 04

Counter Logic Gaming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LOL

PUBG

StarCraft

Fortnite

CS：GO

Other

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Professional

Amateur

Chapter One: Industry Overview of eSports Organization Market

Chapter Two: Global eSports Organization Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: eSports Organization Market Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global eSports Organization Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America eSports Organization Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: Europe eSports Organization Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: China eSports Organization Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific eSports Organization Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: Central & South America eSports Organization Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa eSports Organization Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: eSports Organization Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: eSports Organization Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: eSports Organization Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: eSports Organization Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: eSports Organization Market Appendix

