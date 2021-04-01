Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market 2019 Projected To Register a CAGR of 7.8% by 2026 | Services, Solutions, System, Application, Industry Statistics and Growth Opportunities

Europe alcoholic beverages market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Alcoholic beverages are defined as drinks containing ethyl alcohol (chemical formula of C2H5OH) or ethanol as a chemical compound. They are prepared by fermentation of sugars in fruits, berries, grains, and other ingredients such as plant saps, tubers, honey, and milk fruit, or vegetables, fermenting grain and others. They are manufactured by using distillation process. They have an alcohol content of at least 20% ABV and also known as spirits. It has various advantages including some health benefits such as, reduces the risk of developing and dying from heart disease, risk of ischemic stroke. Beer keeps kidneys healthy and helps in reducing the risk of developing kidney stones by 40%. These are provided in specialty stores, convenience stores, hotels/restaurants/bars, online retailers and others.

Top Players:

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED.

Brown-Forman

Anheuser-Busch In Bev

UNITED BREWERIES LTD.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Accolade Group LLC

Heineken Holding N.V.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Pernod Ricard

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diageo

Kirin Holdings Company Limited

Bronco Wine Company

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Constellation Brands, Inc.

DGB

Edrington

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In type, beer segment is growing at the highest CAGR as the Breweries are not only battling volume issues. Competitive pressure has intensified dramatically in the premium and super premium segments, which have experienced strong growth and retained attractive profit margins. The fact that economies of scale are less important in these profitable sectors makes it easier for niche providers to compete successfully. It shows that people are drinking less, but looking for better quality this reflects the strength and innovation of pub, bar and restaurant operators around the country and the continuing move towards more premium products.

In distribution channel, online retailers segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to various advantages such as it saves time, easy for consumers who cannot afford going out due to heavy work pressure, less trips to the liquor store, comfortability with smartphones, allows consumer to read the product details, understand the product review, check the new product launches, prices and others. The number of online retailers providing alcoholic beverages has increased in last couple of years.

In product type, flavoured segment is growing at the highest CAGR because it is mostly preferred by today’s younger youth as it has low alcoholic content and is basically manufactured for first time drinker or consumer who prefers light drinks. All these factors contribute to the growth of this market. Whereas, preference for flavored liquor decrease with age, less alcoholic content, limited penetration, mostly rely on younger generation, and generally limited to countries having high dependency on tourism are some of the factors which may hamper the growth of this market.

In packaging, tetra packs segment is growing at the highest CAGR because tetrapacks are easy to carry and are unbreakable due to which it market can grow in future though the market is still very less and has slow growth in the market. As compared to tetrapacks, pouches are considered more for the packaging of the liquor. Pouches are expected to grow in future as they are light in weight, convenient to use, resealable, cheap, easy to transport, large quantity can be transported, and minimize manufacturing cost

Market Segmentation

Europe alcoholic beverages market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, packaging, product type, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into beer, distilled spirits, wine, champagne, brandy, ciders, others. The beer is sub-segmented into ale, lager and hybrid. The distilled spirit is sub-segmented into rum, whiskey, vodka, gin and genever, tequila and mezcal, liqueue and others. The wine is sub-segmented into sparkling and fortified.

On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into bottles, cans and tetra packs. The bottles segment is sub-segmented into glass and plastic.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured, unflavoured.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers, hotels/restaurants/bars, others.

