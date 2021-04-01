Event Management as a Service 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management softwarehas a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.

The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.

The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.