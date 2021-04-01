Excavators Market 2019 has Huge Growth in Near Future by Key Manufacturer

Research Study on “Global Excavators Market 2019” has covered the Significant Aspects Which Are Contributing to the Growth of the Global Excavators Industry.

An Excavator is a construction vehicle used to dig or move large objects. It is made up of two parts: a driving base and a powerful boom arm with an attachment designed for digging. The operator sits inside a small cab attached to the base and controls the arm.

Asia Pacific dominates the global excavator market, led by the growth in infrastructure development and rise in urbanization in China. Increase in population in countries such as China and India is expected to boost the construction market. Construction of roads and infrastructure is anticipated to increase rapidly in developing countries such as China and India. This is estimated to propel the excavators market. North America is also a favorable market for excavators. Outlook for the excavator market in Europe also appears positive, as excavators are used on a large scale in developed countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The excavator market in Saudi Arabia and Turkey is also growing rapidly. This is projected to augment the excavator market in Middle East & Africa. The region is a leading market for oil & gas. This offers immense opportunities to the excavator market in Middle East & Africa. Excavators are employed in the mining of oil. Thus, demand for excavators in Middle East & Africa is increasing. Competition is likely to intensify in the global excavator market in the next few years owing to implementation of new emission norms. This is also estimated to create new market opportunities.

The Excavators market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Excavators.

This report presents the worldwide Excavators market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

CAT

Komatsu

Doosan

Volvo

Hyundai

Hitachi

Kobelco

Sumitomo

John Deere

Case Construction

Kubota

JCB

SANY

Zoomlion

Liugong Group

Sunward

Excavators Breakdown Data by Type

Mini Excavator(1-6 t)

Small Excavator(6.1-15 t)

Medium-sized Excavator(15.1-30 t)

Large-sized Excavator(Above 30 t)

Excavators Breakdown Data by Application

Building/Real Estate

Public Utilities

Mining & Oil Well

Forestry

Others

Excavators Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Excavators Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Study Objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Excavators status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Excavators manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Excavators:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Years: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Excavators market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Excavators Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Excavators Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Excavators Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

