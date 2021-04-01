Far-field Speech Recognition Market an Emerging Market Nowadays & Expected to Grow Exponentially in the Next Few Years

“Global Far-field Speech Recognition Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Far-field speech recognition is an essential technology for speech interactions, and aims to enable smart devices to recognize distant human speech (usually 1m-10m). This technology is applied to many scenarios such as smart home appliances (smart loudspeaker, smart TV), meeting transcription, and onboard navigation. Microphone array is often used to collect speech signals for far-field speech recognition. However, in a real environment, there is a lot of background noise, multipath reflection, reverberation, and even human voice interference, leading to decreased quality of pickup signal. Generally, the accuracy of far-field speech recognition is significantly less than near-field speech recognition.

In 2018, the global Far-field Speech Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Far-field Speech Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Synaptics

Texas Instruments

Andrea Electronics

Cirrus Logic

Microsemi

DSP Group

Qualcomm

Sensory

STMicroelectronics

Harman

Meeami Technologies

Alango

Xmos

Mightyworks

Matrix Labs

Fortemedia

Retune-DSP

Knowles

Vocal Technologies

Vesper Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Microphone

Linear Microphone

Circular Microphone

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart TV/STB

Smart Speakers

Automotive

Robotics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Far-field Speech Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Far-field Speech Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Far-field Speech Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

“