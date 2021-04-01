Global Candy Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecast

New Study On “2018-2025 Candy Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of Candy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Candy in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Candy market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Candy is a confection that features sugar as a principal ingredient.

The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population. The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Large multinational companies have a significant advantage over small and medium scale companies in terms of economies of scale in purchasing and manufacturing.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3397145-global-candy-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Candy include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Candy include

Nestle

DeMet’s Candy

Mondeléz

Mars

Ferrara Candy

Arcor

August Storck

Yildiz

Grupo Bimbo

Hershey

Ferrero

Meiji

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt & Sprüngli

Storck

Yildiz

Orion

General Mills

United Confectioners

LOTTE Confectionery

Morinaga

Glico

Crown Confectionery

Cloetta

Market Size Split by Type

Chocolate

Sugar

Gum

Market Size Split by Application

Snakes

Cooking

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Candy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Candy market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Candy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Candy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Candy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3397145-global-candy-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Candy Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chocolate

1.4.3 Sugar

1.4.4 Gum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Snakes

1.5.3 Cooking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Candy Market Size

2.1.1 Global Candy Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Candy Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Candy Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Candy Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Candy Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.1.4 Candy Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 DeMet’s Candy

11.2.1 DeMet’s Candy Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.2.4 Candy Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Mondeléz

11.3.1 Mondeléz Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.3.4 Candy Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Mars

11.4.1 Mars Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.4.4 Candy Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Ferrara Candy

11.5.1 Ferrara Candy Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.5.4 Candy Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Arcor

11.6.1 Arcor Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.6.4 Candy Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 August Storck

11.7.1 August Storck Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.7.4 Candy Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Yildiz

11.8.1 Yildiz Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.8.4 Candy Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Grupo Bimbo

11.9.1 Grupo Bimbo Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.9.4 Candy Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Hershey

11.10.1 Hershey Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Candy

11.10.4 Candy Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Ferrero

11.12 Meiji

11.13 Perfetti Van Melle

11.14 Haribo

11.15 Lindt & Sprüngli

11.16 Storck

11.17 Yildiz

11.18 Orion

11.19 General Mills

11.20 United Confectioners

11.21 LOTTE Confectionery

11.22 Morinaga

11.23 Glico

11.24 Crown Confectionery

11.25 Cloetta

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Norah Trent

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

841-198-5042

email us here

[“facebook”, “twitter”, “google”, “linkedin”]

{“facebook”=>””, “twitter”=>””, “google”=>””, “linkedin”=>””}