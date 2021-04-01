Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Expected to Reach USD 33.6 Billion by the end of 2027 & Key Players Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc, BASF SE

The CAGR of global cosmetic chemical market is expected to be around 4% during 2017-2027.It can attributed to globalization and increasing demand for beauty products. The market was valued to be of worth USD 22.4 Billion in 2016, and is expected to reach around USD 33.6 Billion by the end of 2027.

Cosmetic ingredients form the base chemicals for personal care products, which include soaps, shampoos, lotions, perfumes, and a variety of other products. Some cosmetics are not only used for beauty regimes, but they also serve as vital components of wellbeing. Some examples of vital cosmetics are toothpaste and sunscreens. The global cosmetic chemical market is segmented on the basis of type, function and end user. On the basis of type, it is segmented into surfactants, polymers, emollients, antioxidants and preservatives and rheology modifiers. Surfactants constitute the largest market share on account of increased consumption in skin care and make up industry. On the basis of function, it is segmented into cleansing agent, moisturizing agent and coloring agent. On the basis of end- user, it is segmented into skin care, hair care, make up and oral care. Skin care and make up segment constitute the largest segment in end user. The growing demand from ethnic groups for beauty products are the main reason for the segments to lead in global market.

By region, North America is the fastest growing region across the globe. The primary reason is increasing disposable income, which has enabled the people to spend more on the cosmetics and beauty products. The awareness of the people towards the use of skin friendly cosmetics is also a reason for increase in market size.

Get a Sample Copy directly @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1160

Rising disposable income and bio based products to Support Market Growth

The rise in disposable income has led to augmentation in consumers spending abilities. This has increased the demand for cosmetic ingredients to a great extent. The desire of the people across the world to look pretty all the time over the years is driving the demand for cosmetic products which unavoidably. The rise in awareness of consumer regarding healthy skin and the increasing use of anti-ageing cosmetics are in a way fostering the global cosmetic chemicals market. Cosmetic chemicals are mainly used as cleansing agents, moisturizing agents, and coloring compounds. The cosmetic chemicals companies use innovative bio based high performance products and advanced technologies to manufacture a wide variety of products.

Request TOC Directly @ https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-1160

The report titled “Cosmetic Chemicals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global cosmetic chemicals market in terms of market segmentation by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Cosmetic Chemicals market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bayer AG, Clariant International Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Emery Oleo chemicals Group, FMC Corporation and Pilot Chemical Company. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cosmetic chemicals market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Get this Premium Report directly @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-1160

About Us

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 591