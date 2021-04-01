Global E-Sports Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global E-Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Activision Blizzard
Epic Games
Nintendo
Riot Games
Valve Corporation
Wargaming.Net
EA Sports
Hi-Rez Studios
Microsoft Studios
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
First-Person Shooter (FPS)
Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Professional
Amateur
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
1.4.3 First-Person Shooter (FPS)
1.4.4 Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-Sports Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Professional
1.5.3 Amateur
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-Sports Market Size
2.2 E-Sports Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-Sports Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 E-Sports Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Activision Blizzard
12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-Sports Introduction
12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
12.2 Epic Games
12.2.1 Epic Games Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-Sports Introduction
12.2.4 Epic Games Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Epic Games Recent Development
12.3 Nintendo
12.3.1 Nintendo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-Sports Introduction
12.3.4 Nintendo Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nintendo Recent Development
12.4 Riot Games
12.4.1 Riot Games Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-Sports Introduction
12.4.4 Riot Games Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Riot Games Recent Development
12.5 Valve Corporation
12.5.1 Valve Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-Sports Introduction
12.5.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development
Continued…….
