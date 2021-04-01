Global Health Information Exchange Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Health Information Exchange Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Health information exchange (HIE) involves the sharing of health-related information electronically among healthcare stakeholders.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2015, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report focuses on Health Information Exchange volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Health Information Exchange market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medicity

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Intersystems

Orion Health

Eclinicalworks

Covisint

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Public

Private

Segment by Application

Web Portal

Secure Messaging

