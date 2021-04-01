Global IoT Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global IoT Service market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global IoT Service market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global IoT Service market, analyzes and researches the IoT Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
Google
IBM
Intel
SAP
Oracle
Amazon
Telit
General Electric
Gemalto
Zebra Technologies
AT&T
Xively (LogMeIn)
Aeris
Exosite
Particle
Ayla Networks
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Application, IoT Service can be split into
Home Automation
Wearable Technology
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Connected Transportation
Healthcare
Others
