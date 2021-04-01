Global Panoramic Sunroof Market 2019 by Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Panoramic Sunroof Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Panoramic Sunroof industry provided at Arcognizance.com

A panoramic sunroof is a large sunroof that covers the entire roof of a vehicle, or the vast majority of it. It is significantly larger than a traditional sunroof, and may be tinted or clear.

Panoramic roof systems are a new type of large or multi-panel moon-roof, which offer openings above both the front and rear seats and may be operable or fixed glass panels. Large operable openings are often accomplished with top-slider (tracks in the top of the roof) or spoiler type mechanisms.

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive panoramic sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2017, the global production of automotive panoramic sunroof reaches nearly 12 million units; the CAGR of global automotive panoramic sunroof market is around 19.67% during the last several years.

The automotive panoramic sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2017, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 41.62% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 80% of global automotive panoramic sunroof consumption in 2017. With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

According to this study, over the next five years the Panoramic Sunroof market will register a 12.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5900 million by 2024, from US$ 2940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Panoramic Sunroof business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Panoramic Sunroof market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

CIE Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Mobitech

DONGHEE

Wanchao

Segmentation by application:

Sedan & Hatchback

SUV

Others

Segmentation by product type:

Multi-Panel Sunroof

Single Panel Sunroof

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Panoramic Sunroof consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Panoramic Sunroof market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Panoramic Sunroof manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Panoramic Sunroof with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Panoramic Sunroof submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

