Global Parking Management System Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On 2019-2025 Parking Management System Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions.

First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure.

With the development of the world and China s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system.

The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product s gross margin is about 50%, the China s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of parking management system brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter to the parking management system field and the future function is becoming more and more complicated.

In 2018, the global Parking Management System market size was 410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 750 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Parking Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Kapsch

Swarco

Siemens

Amano

Q-Free

Thales

Tyco

Xerox

Cubic

Integrapark

Imtech

EDC

Jieshun

Fujica

Dashou

KEYTOP

Shenchuang

Carsafe

OPEN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-road

Off-road

Market segment by Application, split into

Parking Guidence

Tolling System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Parking Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Parking Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

