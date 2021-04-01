Global Potentiometer Market Projections, SWOT Analysis, Risk Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

There are three types of potentiometers that are used commonly: wire wound, carbon film and Plastic Film potentiometers. All these have been described below:

1) Wire wound potentiometers: This potentiometer comprises of several rounds of wire wound around the shaft of the non-conducting material. The turns of the coil are bonded together by an adhesive. In this case the slider, connected to the body whose displacement is to be measured, moves on the potentiometer track and it makes contacts with successive turns of the coil. In this case the wire between the two successive turns is not covered by the slider, which limits the resolution of the wire wound potentiometers. However, the larger the number of turns of the coil, more is the resolution of the coil. The resolution is measured as the reciprocal of the number of turns of the coil. This devise has low noise and is mechanically rough and tough.

2) Carbon film potentiometers: The carbon film potentiometers are formed by depositing carbon composition ink on an insulating body, which in most of the cases is phenolic resin. This is one of the most commonly used materials for the pots that is quite cheap and has resolution better than the wire wound potentiometers. They have reasonable life and tolerable noise levels.

3) Plastic Film pots: These pots comprise of the specially impregnated plastic material having resistance characteristics that are controlled properly. These can be used for rotary as well as translational slider movements. They have very good life, resolution better than the wire wound pots, and low noise.

In carbon film and the Plastic Film pots the resolution is limited by the grain size of the particles, hence their accuracy is very high. Their resolution can be as high as 10 rest to -4 and is usually limited only by the spring connected between the slider and the body whose motion is to be measured.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, U.S.A. and Western European. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ALPS, Panasonic and NOBLE have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to U.S.A., TOCOS has become as a global leader. In Europe, ABB and Siemens lead the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Taiwan and Guangdong, Zhejiang province.

There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as ALPS whose plant is located in Guangdong province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The China takes the market share of 29.9%, followed by U.S.A. with 16.17%. While the products in U.S. market are higher-end. U.S. consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.3%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the Potentiometer market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3530 million by 2024, from US$ 3030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Potentiometer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Potentiometer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Potentiometer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Carbon Film

Plastic Film

Wirewound

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Appliances

Communication Products

Instrumentation

Automotive Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TOCOS

ALPS

ABB

Siemens

Panasonic

Song Huei

BOURNS

CTS Corporation

NOBLE

TT Electronics

Taiwan Alpha Electronic.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Potentiometer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Potentiometer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Potentiometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potentiometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Potentiometer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

