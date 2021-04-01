Help Desk Solutions Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

Help desk software is a suite of tools that enable you to provide information or support to customers with concerns, complaints or inquiries about your product or service. It is a platform that unifies queries from various customer-facing support channels, such as, live chat, email integration, web contact forms, phone, mobile and social media.

In 2018, the global Help Desk Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Help Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Help Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Freshdesk

Zendesk

Freshservice

LiveAgent

Samanage

Front

AzureDesk

ManageEngine ServiceDesk

Techinline FixMe.IT

Nectar Desk

TeamSupport

Vision Helpdesk

JIRA Service Desk

xSellco

LiveChat

MSP Anywhere

Dixa

NABD

DiamanteDesk

ZupportDesk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Help Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Help Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Help Desk Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Help Desk Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMBs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Help Desk Solutions Market Size

2.2 Help Desk Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Help Desk Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Help Desk Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Help Desk Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Help Desk Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Help Desk Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Help Desk Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Help Desk Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Help Desk Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Help Desk Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Freshdesk

12.1.1 Freshdesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Freshdesk Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Freshdesk Recent Development

12.2 Zendesk

12.2.1 Zendesk Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Zendesk Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Zendesk Recent Development

12.3 Freshservice

12.3.1 Freshservice Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Freshservice Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Freshservice Recent Development

12.4 LiveAgent

12.4.1 LiveAgent Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 LiveAgent Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 LiveAgent Recent Development

12.5 Samanage

12.5.1 Samanage Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Samanage Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Samanage Recent Development

12.6 Front

12.6.1 Front Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Front Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Front Recent Development

12.7 AzureDesk

12.7.1 AzureDesk Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 AzureDesk Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AzureDesk Recent Development

12.8 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

12.8.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Help Desk Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in Help Desk Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development

……Continued

