Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market Technological Innovation, Application & Forecast to 2025 | Sepura, Motorola, Harris, Jvckenwood, Thales, Raytheon, RELM Wireless, Hytera Communications, Simoco etc

Land mobile radio is a wireless communication system developed for terrestrial users for the purpose of emergencies and instant communications in fields such as public safety sector, home security, medical emergency, industries, mining, police, firefighters, and transportation. The high adoption of technologically advanced land mobile radios, and extensive research and development activities in the region are propelling the growth of the market in this region. The presence of major regulatory bodies, research institutes, and companies in this region are some the other factors driving market in this region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sepura, Motorola, Harris, Jvckenwood, Thales, Raytheon, RELM Wireless, Hytera Communications, Tait Radio Communications, Simoco.

The research report presents a comprehensive analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, including market size, growth, application, technology development, trends, competitive landscape and potential opportunities of Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market. The report on Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segment by Type:

By Technology

Analog

Digital

By Frequency

25-174 (VHF)

200-512 (UHF)

700 MHZ & Above

Segment by Application

Transportation

Utility

Mining

Military and Defense

Others

Global Land Mobile Radio Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Land Mobile Radio Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Land Mobile Radio Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Land Mobile Radio Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Land Mobile Radio Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the World market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Land Mobile Radio Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Land Mobile Radio Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Land Mobile Radio Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the market size by the end of the forecast period? What are the factors driving the growth of the market? What are the trends and developments that are likely to drive the growth of the market? Who are the key players operating in the market? What are the challenges, threats, and opportunities faced by the leading players? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market?

