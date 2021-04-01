Large Format Displays Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Large Format Displays are screens which can be used differently and offer various advantages to various businesses. The large format displays are mostly LCD, LED and Plasma which are connected to display television through HDMI cable or digital signage. Also, display format can be explained as a format where data is displayed.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Large Format Display Market are growing innovation in LED displays, increasing usage of these displays in various applications, introduction of 4K technology, power efficiency and low cost of displays. Also, factors such as availability of high definition large format displays and growing application for digital signage acts as opportunities for the large display format market. However, features such stability, flexibility and environment resistance are boosting the overall growth of the market.

The large format displays are best for retail environments, leisure, museums, hospitals, education and in conferencing applications with limited requirements for brightness and can be operation 24 hours.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global large format display market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global large format display market is expected to reach approximately USD 15.1 billion by the end of 2023 with 7% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Leyard Optoelectronic Co.,

(China),

Samsung Electronics Co.,

(South Korea),

Barco NV (Belgium),

Sony Corporation.(Japan),

LG Display Co.,

(South Korea),

NEC Corp. (Japan),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

TPV Technology Ltd.

(Hong Kong)

View Sonic Corporation (U.S.)

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Large Format Display into component, display type, end-users and region.

Component

Controllers

Displays

Mounts

Accessories

Others

Display Type

Video Wall

Standalone Displays

End-users

Retail

Entertainment

Sports

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Transportation

Government

BFSI

Education

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted as the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increasing investments for these technological products, leading market for cutting edge display technologies, low operational cost and increasing implementation of these displays in the healthcare sector.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to increasing implementation of these technological solutions, manufacturing hub and increasing demand for consumer electronics

