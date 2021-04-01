LNG Tank Container Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the LNG Tank Container industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45% of the revenue market.

Second, the production of LNG Tank Container increased from 249 units in 2012 to 326 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.95 %.

Third, North America occupied 28.53% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.01% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.21% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for LNG Tank Container is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 96 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LNG Tank Container in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CIMC

Rootselaar Group

FURUISE

Uralcryomash

UBH International

M1 Engineering

Air Water Plant & Engineering

LUXI Group

Corban Energy Group

Bewellcn Shanghai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

40 ft

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Marine transportation

Land transportation

