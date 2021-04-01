Marine Reinsurance Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 presented by Marketresearchnest contains a market overview of the industry which talks about market size, product scope, market revenue, growth opportunities, sales volumes and figures, growth estimation in coming years, current industry leaders and their sales/revenue metrics. The report spread across in a 106 pages with table and figures in it.

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Reinsurance allows insurers to remain solvent by recovering some or all of amounts paid to claimants. Reinsurance reduces net liability on individual risks and catastrophe protection from large or multiple losses. It also provides ceding companies the capacity to increase their underwriting capabilities in terms of the number and size of risks.

By covering the insurer against accumulated individual commitments, reinsurance gives the insurer more security for its equity and solvency and more stable results when unusual and major events occur. Insurers may underwrite policies covering a larger quantity or volume of risks without excessively raising administrative costs to cover their solvency margins. In addition, reinsurance makes substantial liquid assets available for insurers in case of exceptional losses.

Marine insurance covers the loss or damage of ships, cargo, terminals, and any transport by which the property is transferred, acquired, or held between the points of origin and the final destination. Cargo insurance is the sub-branch of marine insurance, though Marine insurance also includes Onshore and Offshore exposed property, (container terminals, ports, oil platforms, pipelines), Hull, Marine Casualty, and Marine Liability.

This report studies the Marine Reinsurance Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

In 2018, the global Marine Reinsurance market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marine Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Swiss Re

Munich Re

AXA XL

Hannover Re

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proportional Reinsurance

Non-proportional Reinsurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Cargo

Hull and Machinery

Offshore Energy

Inland Marine

Marine War

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Marine Reinsurance report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Marine Reinsurance Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Reinsurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

