Meat Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Meat industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, Cargill

Europe is the largest consumption of Meat, with a sales revenue market share nearly 25.03% in 2015.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3925610-global-meat-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

The second place is USA region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 22.49%. China is another important consumption market of Meat.

The worldwide market for Meat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 380800 million US$ in 2024, from 322800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Meat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

WH Group

JBS

Tyson Foods

Kraft Heinz

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

BRF SA

OSI Group

Toennies

Charoen Pokphand Group

Hormel Foods

Danish Crown

Nippon Ham

Seaboard Corporation

Itoham Foods

New Hope Group

Jinluo

Cremonini

Yurun Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3925610-global-meat-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Meat Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pork

1.2.2 Beef

1.2.3 Poultry

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

1.3.2 Convenience Stores

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 WH Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 WH Group Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 JBS

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 JBS Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Tyson Foods

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Tyson Foods Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kraft Heinz

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kraft Heinz Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cargill

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cargill Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ConAgra Foods

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ConAgra Foods Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 BRF SA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Meat Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BRF SA Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Also Read: Global Frozen Meat Research Report- Forecast to 2023

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com