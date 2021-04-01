Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2019 Business Review, Technology, Primary and Secondary Research, Top Companies and Trends by 2026

A cold chain monitoring is a monitoring solution being utilized during supply chain management. It helps in keeping track of the temperature, location, humidity and various other factors which can deteriorate the product properties and so it also helps in maintaining the levels of all the factors.

It helps in reducing the cycle time, operational costs and increases the shelf life of the products, productivity and supply chain efficiency. They also help to keep track of the inventory and helps in increasing its efficiency. Many sensors and actuators are used for the monitoring process to check on the temperature and humidity levels. Sensors help in proper integration of cold chain monitoring from processing and production, transportation, storage to delivery and also provide high performance and up-to-date temperature data in any environment.

A cold chain is considered as one of the common practice in the industries such as pharmaceutical and food industries as these industries are particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

Middle East and Africa cold chain monitoring market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Top Players:

SAFETRACES, Inc.

Freshsurety

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

Tagbox

Nimble Wireless

Americold

Klinge Corporation

Daikin Industries.

Zest Labs, Inc.

Sensitech, Inc.

Orbcomm

BERLINGER & CO

Monnit Corporation

SecureRF Corporation

Savi Technology

Elpro Buchs AG

Lingege Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Smart Sense

Market Segments:

By Component (Hardware and Software), Logistics (Storage and Logistics), Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Chemicals), Country (South Africa, Middle East and Africa).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software.

On the basis of logistics, the market is segmented into storage and transportation.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, chemicals, and others.

