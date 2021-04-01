New Study on Global Fresh Fish and Seafood Market 2019-2025 Analysis and Outlook
In 2019, the market size of Fresh Fish and Seafood is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fresh Fish and Seafood.
This report studies the global market size of Fresh Fish and Seafood, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Fresh Fish and Seafood sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Grupo Freiremar
HIRO
Lee Fishing Company
Leigh Fisheries
Marine Harvest
Morrisons
Seattle Fish Company
Tesco
True World Foods
All Seas Wholesale
Austevoll Seafood Group
Faroe Seafood
Fresh Catch
Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group
Grieg Seafood
Metro Seafood
Midseas
Ocean Fresh Seafoods
Ocean Develop Seafoods
Pescafresh
PJ’s Seafood
Surapon Foods
Tassal Group
Trident Seafoods
Tropic Star Seafood
Zhuxian Seafood Processing
Market Segment by Product Type
Fresh Fish
Seafood
Others
Market Segment by Application
Surper Market
Distributor
On-Line Shopping
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Fresh Fish and Seafood status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Fresh Fish and Seafood manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market