Paint and Coatings Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025
Global Paint and Coatings Market
“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Paint and Coatings Market” Forecast to 2025
Global Paint and Coatings market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paint and Coatings.
This report researches the worldwide Paint and Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AkzoNobel
Henkel
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint
Sherwin Williams
BASF
DOW
Brillux
Benjamin Moore
Asian Paints
Berger Paints
Dulux
Caparol
Tikkurila
Kansai Paint
Cromology
Valspar Paint
Dunn-Edwards Paints
Meffert AG
Jotun
Axalta Coating Systems
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Hempel
RPM
3M
MASCO
SK Kaken
KCC Corporation
DAI NIPPON TORYO
Fujikura Kasei
Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Solvent-based Coatings
Waterborne Coatings
High-solids Coatings
Powder Coatings
Others
Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Automotives
Medical & Healthcare
Residential
Commercial
Marine
Others
Paint and Coatings Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Paint and Coatings Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Paint and Coatings status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Paint and Coatings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paint and Coatings :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Paint and Coatings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Paint and Coatings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size
2.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Production 2014-2025
2.2 Paint and Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Paint and Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Paint and Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Paint and Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Paint and Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
Chapter Four: Paint and Coatings Production by Regions
4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Paint and Coatings Production
4.2.2 United States Paint and Coatings Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
….Continued
