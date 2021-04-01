Pipe Coatings Market to Reflect Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2019-2027

The “Global Pipe Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Pipe Coatings market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global Pipe Coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The pipe coatings are used to create specific surface properties including color, thermal protection, wear and electrical resistance. Pipelines are used in the transportation of chemicals, oil and gas, water, and for other industrial processes. These are also used as gas handling equipment, in fire suppressant systems and water treatment plants. Pipe coatings in these applications protect the metal surfaces against corrosion, abrasion, and other reactions, thereby, improving the performance and longevity.

Top key Players:

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arabian Pipe Coating Company

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries, Inc.

Shawcor Ltd.

Specialty Polymer Coatings, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wah Seong Corporation Berhad

The reports cover key developments in the Pipe Coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pipe coatings market is segmented on the basis of surface, form, type, and end-use industry. By surface, the market is segmented into internal surface coatings and external surface coatings. Based on form, the market is segmented as powder and liquid. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as thermoplastic polymer coatings, fusion bonded epoxy (FBE) coatings, concrete coatings, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as oil & gas industry, water & wastewater treatment, chemical processing, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Pipe Coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pipe Coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Pipe Coatings market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Pipe Coatings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

