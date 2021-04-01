Probiotics Ingredients Market – Worldwide Industry Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook Analysis 2019–2026

The global probiotics ingredients market size is estimated to reach 3.97 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2019 to 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Probiotic Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Bacteria, Yeast, Spore formers), By Application (Probiotic Food & Beverages, Probiotic Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed Probiotics), By End-Use (Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics), By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

Probiotics are live bacteria’s that facilitates digestive functioning in human body. Most of the bacteria are considered under probiotic but in specific terminology Lactobacillus is commonly found across fermented food and beverages. The common application of probiotics in human includes treatment of certain conditions such as Irritable bowel syndrome, Inflammatory bowel disease, and diarrhea caused by antibiotics.

Wide uses of probiotic ingredients across healthcare sectors including medical nourishment that consists of beneficial bacteria’s, wholesome sustenance and supplements are relied upon to drive the market development over the estimate time frame.

Expanding R&D investments in dietary supplements by major manufacturers is expected to open new market avenues for the probiotic ingredients market. Manufacturers have created and distinguished restrictive strains of probiotics for explicit applications to meet specific prerequisites for various therapeutic conditions. For example, Lactobacillus fermentum VRI-003 PCC and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 are utilized to fix dermatitis. This trend of identifying probiotic strains for specific applications is also expected to boost expansion of the global market.

Top Players:

The global probiotics ingredients market has witnessed high level of integration by the market players. Some of the key players in the industry include Biocodex Inc. Danone Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc, and Danisco A/S.

Product development in nutritional beverages including yogurt, juices, fermented tea, and pickles by prominent players, for example, Danone, is anticipated to positively impact market growth. Danone’s product Activia, a probiotic drink invigorated with dairy ingredients. Easy availability of probiotic foods in specialist shops, supermarkets and pharmacies is expected to increase product awareness among consumers and promote brand image among conscious buyers, which, in turn, will boost development of the market.

As far as application is considered, probiotics in food & beverages segment drove the worldwide market and is expected to anticipate subsequent growth on account of increased spending on nutritional nourishment.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain as one of the lucrative regions over the estimated period. Significant spending on incorporation of probiotic elements for preventive healthcare along with sports nutrition by major player such as GSK and Pfizer can impel market growth. Strong demand for probiotics ingredients from China and Japan, by virtue of rising consumer awareness with respect to proper digestion along with cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health is expected to boost the market growth.

Market Segments:

Probiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Bacteria

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus and Enterococcus

Yeast

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Saccharomyces Boulardi

Coli

Spore Formers

Probiotics Ingredients Market by Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotics

Others

Probiotics Ingredients Market by End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotic

