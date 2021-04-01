Radiographic Film Processor Market Share, Development forecast to 2025 | Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc.

Radiography is an imaging technique that uses electromagnetic radiations such as X-rays to internally visualize the structures. Radiographic film processors operates using two technologies, Computed radiography and Digital radiography. Computed radiography uses imaging plates made of photostimulable phosphor instead of films, where as digital radiography utilizes digital X-ray sensors to obtain the image. Computed radiography and digital radiography are preferred over conventional radiography as they do not require chemical processing, require lesser processing time, generating high-quality digital images. The demand for global radiographic film processor market is rising tremendously in medical and industrial fields. In medical field, radiographic techniques are mainly used in hospitals as they are becoming more receptive to new procedures like trans-catheter aortic valve implantation with the use of medical imaging as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

These procedures are performed using high-end mobile C-arm X-ray equipment, requiring digital flat-panel detector (FPD) technology. Also, increasing acceptance of modern industrial radiography techniques in various industries such as automotive, gas and oil, and aerospace industry has improved the productivity of manufacturing plants while reducing the wastage significantly. The global radiographic film processor market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing number of healthcare disorders affecting the large number of population coupled with technological advancement and increasing adoption of radiographic film processors in various industries.

Radiographic Film Processor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major driver for global radiographic film processor market is ongoing shift towards digital systems from conventional film based radiography. Other factors contributing towards the growth of global radiographic film processor market is greater incidence of diseases and demand for faster diagnosis. In addition, increasing use radiographic procedures in medical diagnostics, application in mammography, orthopedic evaluation and general radiography are the key factors responsible for driving global radiographic film processor market. Market growth for radiographic film processor is also driven by its use in various industries such as in gas and oil industry, metal welding industry, and automotive industry. Also, existing advancements in medical diagnostics and industrial technology are leading to adoption of high definition imaging tools.

However, high cost of the radiographic film processor equipment will restrain the market growth for global radiographic film processor market. In addition increasing use of MRI scanners which utilizes magnetic fields and radio waves for imaging purpose without exposure to ionizing radiations is also restraining the global radiographic film processor market.

Radiographic Film Processor Market: Segmentation

Global radiographic film processor market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end use and geography as following:

By Product Manual Film Processor Automatic Film Processor

By Technology Computed Radiography Digital Radiography

By Application Medical Industrial

By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Industries



Radiographic Film Processor Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancements in medical field, wide acceptance of various medical procedures among patients with different indications and increasing adoption of industrial radiography, the global radiographic film processor market is expected to have a robust growth during the forecast period (2015-2025).

Radiographic Film Processor Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global market for radiographic film processors is expected to register a single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global radiographic film processor market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the largest share in the global radiographic film processor market due to increasing adoption of digital and computed radiography coupled with technological advancements. However, Latin America represents the second largest market for the global radiographic film processor market, contributing to greater incidence of diseases, increase adoption of digital and computed radiography and increasing demand of industrial radiography in automotive and aerospace industry. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for radiography film processor market. Factors contributing towards growth in this region includes, increasing healthcare awareness, huge pool of aging population with different disease indications and increasing expenditure by several government on healthcare. The significant development of the emerging economies of India and China will also lead to growth of this region. In terms of end users, hospitals and diagnostic centers lead the global radiographic film processor market. The demand for radiographic film processors is expected to rise in hospitals and diagnostic centers due to the increasing number of diseases requiring diagnosis, patient admissions, and emergency visits.

Radiographic Film Processor Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global gastroenterology disposable market Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Thales group, Toshiba Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Ziehm Imaging, Inc.