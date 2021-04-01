RFID Tags Global Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 by Working type, Application, Top Players Alien Technology, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID, HID Global, Honeywell International
RFID (radio frequency identification) tags are an electronic tag used for tracking system which uses smart barcodes to identify items, it uses small radio frequency for identification of devices used to track and identify objects. These systems are used for tracking and management of goods, animals, and human.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The RFID Tags market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing need for prevention of theft, growing need for tracking shipment in the real-time scenario, increase in demand for RFID tags from transport, logistic & aerospace industry and integration of big data platforms and IoT with RFID tags in various devices boosts the market growth. However, the high installation costs of RFID system and device Interoperability is impacting negatively on the growth of RFID tag market in the current market scenario.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global RFID Tags Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global RFID tags market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the RFID tags market with detailed market segmentation by working type, by frequency band, by application, by country. The global RFID tags market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RFID tags market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the RFID tags market.
MARKET PLAYERS
The reports cover key developments in the RFID Tags market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from RFID Tags market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for RFID Tags in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the RFID Tags market.
The report also includes the profiles of key RFID Tags companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
-Alien Technology
-Checkpoint Systems
-GAO RFID Inc.
-HID Global Corporation
-Honeywell International.
-Invengo Technology Pte.Ltd
-Impinj, Inc.
-NXP Semiconductors
-Omni-ID
-Zebra Technologies Corp.
Table of Content:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- RFID TAGS MARKET LANDSCAPE
- RFID TAGS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- RFID TAGS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- RFID TAGS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WORKING TYPE
- RFID TAGS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FREQUENCY BAND
- RFID TAGS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
- RFID TAGS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- RFID TAGS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- APPENDIX
