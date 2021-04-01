Scissor Lift Market Latest Trends, Share, Growth Industry Analysis and Forecast

The global Scissor Lift market accounted for US$ 2,620.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 3,682.1 Mn in 2025.

The scissor lifts are made to move equipment or an individual in a vertical direction. These lifts are mainly used at the locations where normally scaffolding or a ladder would get used, however owing to safety concerns the manufacturing and construction industries are shifting to the adoption of scissor lifts. These lifts not only provide a secure platform for operation but also enables faster and optimized functioning of jobs. Considerable acceleration in the construction and infrastructural growth for snowballing urban population, majorly in developing economies contribute to the construction and retrofit market both. Thus the growth of construction at a significantly higher pace is expected to raise the demand for scissor lifts and are expected to moderately impact scissor lift market throughout the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Terex Corporation

2. JLG industries

3. Aichi Corporation

4. Haulotte Group

5. Linamar Corporation

6. MEC Aerial Work Platforms

7. Galmon (S) PTE. Ltd.

8. Wiese, Inc

9. Edmolift AB

10. Advance Lifts Inc.

Scissor Lift Market Insights

Ease of use and flexibility offered by scissor lifts is driving scissor lift market

The scissor lifts provide numerous benefits to their end-users, and some of these include ease of operation and compact storage. Unlike mobile scaffoldings and ladders, scissor lofts are extremely easy to move to different spaces. Its ability to be easily operated reduces the risk of skilled labor shortage and also dramatically reduces the fatigue among the workers operating them. This in response makes them more productive and enables them to complete the task more efficiently. Not only these scissor lifts are easy to use but are also flexible with work environments and also inherits accommodation for additional equipment, which makes it further convenient. Being compact in terms of storage add up to its quality contributing to its adoption among the industries and are contributing to the growth of scissor lift market.

Redefining of ANSI standards is expected to impact scissor lift market

In the coming years, new ANSI standards are expected to get implemented, which will affect North America, specifically for scissor lift market. These changes are expected to take place owing to more stringent testing under the new ANSI 92.20 guidelines for manufacturers. Therefore, technical advances coming to scissor lifts in the near future would include active load sensing systems. The load sensing devices on MEWPs will disable the normal elevating functions of the machine and sound/flash an alarm when the MEWP is overloaded. This adjustment to North American equipment comes on the cusp of incoming ANSI standards, but this specific adjustment has been active in international markets for nearly a decade.

Scissor Lift Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

