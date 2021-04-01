Software Testing Market Overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Global Software Testing Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

The new report, ‘Software Testing Market in India’, states that over the years, India has become the world’s preferred outsourcing destination for software testing services because of its talented workforce and comparatively lower costs. Although other countries such as China and the Philippines are also providing services at a lower cost, India remains the preferred country of choice for most of the US and UK based companies mainly because of its skilled workforce and operational efficiencies. The United States is the key market for the big Indian software testing vendors, followed by Europe and the Middle East.

The demand for software testing services is on the rise following the rapid evolution of vendor capabilities over the past two decades. In the current scenario that involves cut-throat competition among the various software testing companies, there is very little room for error. Bad software will not only hurt a company financially but will have a major impact on its brand value as well.

The growing maturity of Indian vendors that allows consistently high quality service delivery and better user of defined standards with the rapid evolution of vendor capabilities over the past two decades comprise some of the major drivers leading to the growth of the Indian software testing market. Recent government initiatives undertaken within the IT & ITeS sectors also act as a major driving force behind the growth of the software testing industry in India.

The outsourced software testing market comprises of the two major types of software testing, traditional and independent testing services (ITS). Independent testing services are preferred over traditional testing services as independent testers and test consultants lend the much needed impartial and qualitative approach to the entire testing process.

However, the industry also experiences some pain points. Even though India is known for its IT expertise, it still lacks enough educational and training focus on the aspect of software testing. An agile software development process that involves poor testing may lead to poor coding thereby escalating the risk of errors. Moreover, rising competition from other low cost nations also poses a threat to India’s dominance in the testing industry.

Currently, the software testing industry has sensed the need for mobile application testing owing to the rapid growth of mobile devices applications in India. Also, the industry is witnessing a shift in trend towards cloud based testing; IP-led testing; testing-as-a-service; automated testing and testing in domain-specific niche services.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly, Inflation Rate: Monthly

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly, Exchange Rate: Half Yearly

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual, Trade Balance: Annual, FDI: Annual

Introduction

Slide 5: IT Industry – Segmentation

Slide 6: Software Development Lifecycle – Components

Market Overview

Slide 7: Software Testing Market India – Overview

Slide 8-9: Software Testing Services- India – the preferred destination for outsourcing

Slide 10: Software Testing Market India – Market Size and Growth – Export and domestic revenue

Slide 11: Software Testing Export – Market Size and Growth – Traditional and Independent testing services

Slide 12: Market Share by Major Industry Verticals, Market Share by Major Geographies, and Market Share by Company Type in ITS

Types and Benefits

Slide 13: Software Testing Services -Types

Slide 14: Software Testing Market – Segmentation

Slide 15-16: Software Testing Operation

Slide 17: Software Testing Tools

Slide 18: Independent testing Vs Traditional testing – Total spend by companies on two services (2012 and 2018e)

Slide 19: Benefits of Independent Testing Services

Slide 20: Advantages of Offshore Software Testing

Drivers and Challenges

Slide 21: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 22-27: Drivers

Slide 28-29: Challenges

Software Testing in Key Sectors

Slide 30-35: Software Testing in Key Sectors

Trends

Slide 36: Summary

Slide 35-47: Trends

Competitive Landscape

Slide 48: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 49-52: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 53-84: Major Public Players

Slide 85-114: Major Private Players

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 115-116: Opportunities

Slide 117: Opportunities in IT Hubs in India

Slide 118: Strategic Recommendations

