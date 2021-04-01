Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Opportunity, Current Trends and Forecast To 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new study, the global solar panel recycling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The market is expected to be valued at USD 300 Mn towards the end of 2023. Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmented by Type (Silicon, Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline), Process (Thermal, Mechanical, Laser) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023. This MRFR’s report offers a five-year forecast (2018 to 2023) for the global solar panel recycling market. It highlights the current market status and industry trends. For market sizing, all the types of solar panel recycling such as silicon solar panels, monocrystalline solar panels, polycrystalline solar panels, and thin-film solar panels are profiled.

Global Market for Solar Panel Recycling – Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players operating in the global solar panel recycling market are Yingli Energy Co, Silcontel, Reclaim PV Recycling, Zorlu Holding, First Solar, Canadian Solar Inc, Rinovasol Group, Reiling GmbH & Co, ECS Refining LLC, and Silrec Corporation.

Get Free Sample “Solar Panel Recycling Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6701

Solar Panel Recycling Market Highlights

The initiatives undertaken by the governments for the reduction in carbon emissions and the adoption of renewable energy have catapulted the renewable energy industry on an upward trajectory. This, in turn, has catalyzed the growth in the recycling of solar panels across the world.

The swift rate of solar PV installation and rising count of solar power projects have led to a phenomenal volume of decommissioned PV panels. It is forecasted to influence the expansion of the solar panel recycling market positively in the upcoming years. Additionally, the developments and innovations in the solar Advance Technology pose immense potential for revolutionizing the market growth through the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type

Silicon Solar Panels

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

Thin-Film Solar Panels

By Process

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

By Shelf Life

Normal loss

Early loss

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook:

The global solar panel recycling market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Europe is the largest regional market for solar panel recycling and is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region towards the end of the assessment period. The swift inclination towards the adoption of renewable energy backed by the governments is prognosticated to expedite the growth of the solar panel recycling market in the region. Additionally, the enforcement of favorable legislation for regulating the recycling processes is poised to drive the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

North America is a promising market and is projected to remain lucrative during the forecast period. The stringent recycling regulations enforced are expected to expedite the proliferation of the solar panel recycling market in the region. The region is forecasted to exhibit significant growth over the next couple of years. Rising count of solar power projects is a major factor responsible for the growth of the solar panel recycling market in Asia Pacific region.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Takeaways

2.5 Key Buying Criteria

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

4.6 List Of Assumptions

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Market Synopsis

Table 2 List Of Assumptions

Table 3 Europe Air Quality Standards

Table 4 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Type, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Process, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Shelf Life, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: Market Structure

Figure 2 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 3 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4 Dro Analysis Of Global Solar Panel Recycling Market

Figure 5 Drivers Impact Analysis: Solar Panel Recycling Market

Figure 6 Restraints Impact Analysis: Solar Panel Recycling Market

Continue..

Browse Full Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solar-panel-recycling-market-6701

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]