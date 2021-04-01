System-on-Chip Market to Have a Promising Future Ahead | Global Industry analysis and Forecast Report

System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.

The global system-on-chip market was valued at $117.2 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $205.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.\

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013707

Key players operating in the market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

The global system-on-chip market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into digital, analog, and mixed signal. The applications discussed in this study are consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive. Furthermore, based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia?Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global system-on-chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013707

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global System-on-Chip Market By Type

Chapter 5: Global System-on-Chip Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Global System-on-Chip Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com