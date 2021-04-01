Reportocean.com “Global Antifungal Drug Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Antifungal Drug Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global antifungal drug market is expected to grow from USD 14.22 billion 2017 to USD 18.92 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.17%.

“Growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climate is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of antifungal drug market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climate, high awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections, increased demand for the drugs to combat the related diseases, and favorable government initiative and corporate funds. However, some factors such as continued preference for conventional antifungal drugs, and growing population with antifungal drug resistance may hinder the market growth. The global antifungal drug market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increased r&d funding and focus on product innovation, and patent expiration of branded drugs. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to potential side effects, and presence of counterfeit drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global antifungal drug market market.

On the basis of form, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Ointments, Powder, and Tablets.

On the basis of infection type, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal infection.

On the basis of therapeutic indications, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Dermatophytosis.

On the basis of type, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Allylamines, Azoles, Echinocandins, and Polyenes.

On the basis of geography, the global antifungal drug market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Abbott Laboratories: The potential growing player for the global antifungal drug market”

The key players profiled in the global antifungal drug market are Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kramer Laboratories, Inc., Merck Group, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., SCYNEXIS, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis SA, and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global antifungal drug market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global antifungal drug market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global antifungal drug market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global antifungal drug market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global antifungal drug market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climate

4.3.1.2. High awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections

4.3.1.3. Increased demand for the drugs to combat the related diseases

4.3.1.4. Favorable government initiative and corporate funds

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. Continued preference for conventional antifungal drugs

4.3.2.2. Growing population with antifungal drug resistance

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Increased R&D funding and focus on product innovation

4.3.3.2. Patent expiration of branded drugs

4.3.4. Challenges

4.3.4.1. Potential side effects

4.3.4.2. Presence of counterfeit drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs

5. Global Antifungal Drug Market, by Form

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ointments

5.3. Powder

5.4. Tablets

6. Global Antifungal Drug Market, by Infection Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Superficial Fungal Infection

6.3. Systemic Fungal infection

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

