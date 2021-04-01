Reportocean.com “Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

The global artificial intelligence in medicine market is expected to grow from USD 1,658.27 million 2017 to USD 15,956.47 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.19%.

“Ability of AI to improve medicine and healthcare facilities is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of artificial intelligence in medicine market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are ability of ai to improve medicine and healthcare facilities, improved efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials, rising funding r&d activities in the field of medicine for technology penetration, growing importance of precision medicine, reduced error rates for image labelling emphasizes the need for ai systems in medicine, and increasing amount of data and complexity of operations. However, some factors such as concerns over the acceptance from patient and healthcare professionals for ai technologies, and shortage of skilled healthcare it professionals may hinder the market growth. The global artificial intelligence in medicine market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as migration from doctor-centric diagnostics to data-driven diagnostics, transformation of drug discovery in pharma and bio-medicine, and attractive demand in developing economies. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to limitations of ai decision-making, and complexity due to growing amount of clinical trial data. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global artificial intelligence in medicine market market.

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence in medicine market is studied across Disease Diagnosis & Identification, Patient Care, and Research & Drug Invention.

On the basis of end user, the global artificial intelligence in medicine market is studied across ACOS & MCOS, Patients, Payers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Providers.

On the basis of geography, the global artificial intelligence in medicine market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key players profiled in the global artificial intelligence in medicine market are Atomwise, Inc., BERG, LLC, BioXcel Corporation, Cyrcadia Health, Inc., Enlitic Inc., General Vision, Google LLC, IBM Watson Health, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Intel, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDI, NVIDIA Corporation, Verge Analytics, Inc., Welltok, Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the global artificial intelligence in medicine market.

Product Development & Innovation: Provides insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global artificial intelligence in medicine market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global artificial intelligence in medicine market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global artificial intelligence in medicine market.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global artificial intelligence in medicine market.

