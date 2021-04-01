Reportocean.com “Global Biosensors Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Biosensors Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global biosensors market is expected to grow from USD 15.93 billion 2017 to USD 29.51 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.21%.

“Rise in the global geriatric demographics and proliferation of nanotechnologyis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of biosensors market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are rise in the global geriatric demographics and proliferation of nanotechnology, growing integration of advanced technology with diabetes self-management, high demand for wearable sensors and miniature poc devices, and use of biosensors to monitor glucose levels due to increase prevalence of diabetes. However, some factors such as intricate reimbursement policies, high costs involved in research and development, and reluctance toward the adoption of new treatment practices may hinder the market growth. The global biosensors market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as non-invasive biosensors, and extended use of biosensors in medical diagnostics, environmental, biodefense, cosmetic analysis, agricultural and food industry. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to strict regulatory requirements and certification, and pricing pressure in the poc market. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global biosensors market market.

On the basis of technology, the global biosensors market is studied across Electrochemical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Piezoelectric Biosensors, and Thermal Biosensors.

On the basis of type, the global biosensors market is studied across Non-wearable and Wearable.

On the basis of industry, the global biosensors market is studied across Agrochemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Environmental Resource Management, Food & Beverage, and Medical & Pharmaceuticals.

On the basis of geography, the global biosensors market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“ACON Laboratories, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global biosensors market”

The key players profiled in the global biosensors market are ACON Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hmicro Inc., LifeScan, Inc., LifeSensors, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Neurosky, Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation, Siemens AG, and Universal Biosensors, Inc..

