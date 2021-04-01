Reportocean.com “Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing (DTC) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing (DTC) Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to grow from USD 219.57 million 2017 to USD 580.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.90%.

“Paradigm shift among consumers seeking greater control over their own healthcare is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of direct-to-consumer genetic testing market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are paradigm shift among consumers seeking greater control over their own healthcare, rising awareness about genome testing and risk of genetic diseases, high aging population coupled with growing prevalence of chronic disorders, and increased inquisitiveness about the assessment of lineage and ancestry. However, some factors such as related scientific, technical, and clinical issues, and first amendment issues of honesty, fidelity to facts, and truth-in-advertising may hinder the market growth. The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as next-generation sequencing and bio-chip for present and future genetic diagnosis, and development of online applications to serve customer needs. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to complexity of test result interpretation, and lack of adequate physician knowledge about genetics and potential for genetic discrimination. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market market.

On the basis of type, the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is studied across Mitochondrial DNA testing, Single nucleotide polymorphism testing, and Y chromosome testing.

On the basis of geography, the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“23andMe, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market”

The key players profiled in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market are 23andMe, Inc., AlphaBiolabs Ltd, Counsyl, Inc., Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences FZ-LLC, EasyDNA, Gene By Gene Ltd., International Bioscience Corp, Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc., Medichecks.Com, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd., Vitagene, Inc., and Xcode Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market.

