Global e-Learning Corporate Compliance Training Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global e-learning corporate compliance training market is expected to grow from USD 792.68 million 2017 to USD 2,193.69 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.65%.

“Increasing adoption of BYOD and COPE policies for corporate training’s one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of e-learning corporate compliance training market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing adoption of byod and cope policies for corporate training, increased role of analytics in compliance training, and customize training solution offering maximum protection and compliance. However, some factors such as steep learning curve, and technical and security issues may hinder the market growth. The global e-learning corporate compliance training market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as incorporation of various compliance training methods, integration of gamification and simulation to increase engagement, and growing demand for micro learning and social learning. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to budget constraints and pricing differentiation, and complex implementation and roll out processes. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global e-learning corporate compliance training market market.

On the basis of industry, the global e–learning corporate compliance training market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of application, the global e-learning corporate compliance training market is studied across CoC and Ethics Training, Diversity Training, Information Security Training, and Regulatory Compliance Training.

On the basis of deployment, the global e-learning corporate compliance training market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

On the basis of geography, the global e-learning corporate compliance training market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“360training.com, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global e-learning corporate compliance training market”

The key players profiled in the global elearning corporate compliance training market are 360training.com, Inc., City & Guilds Kineo Limited, Cyber Security Training, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., EJ4, LLC., GP Strategies Corporation, Interactive Services Group, Inc., LRN Corporation, MediaPro Holdings, LLC., NAVEX Global, Inc., OpenSesame Inc., SKILLCAST, Skillsoft Limited, Syntrio, Inc., and TalentLMS.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global elearning corporate compliance training market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global elearning corporate compliance training market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global elearning corporate compliance training market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global elearning corporate compliance training market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global elearning corporate compliance training market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing adoption of BYOD and COPE policies for corporate training

4.4.1.2. Increased role of analytics in compliance training

4.4.1.3. Customize training solution offering maximum protection and compliance

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Steep learning curve

4.4.2.2. Technical and security issues

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Incorporation of various compliance training methods

4.4.3.2. Integration of gamification and simulation to increase engagement

4.4.3.3. Growing demand for micro learning and social learning

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Budget constraints and pricing differentiation

4.4.4.2. Complex implementation and roll out processes

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global eLearning Corporate Compliance Training Market, by Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

5.7. Education

5.8. Energy & Utilities

5.9. Government & Public Sector

5.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.11. Information Technology

5.12. Manufacturing

5.13. Media & Entertainment

5.14. Telecommunication

5.15. Travel & Hospitality

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

