Global Virtual Router Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global virtual router market is expected to grow from USD 81.58 million 2017 to USD 497.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.48%.

“Increase in the demand for network function virtualization to boost the adoptionis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of virtual router market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increase in the demand for network function virtualization to boost the adoption, reduction in capex and opex in managing network, and mobility demands connectivity. However, some factors such as and reluctance in moving towards virtualized environment from traditional routers may hinder the market growth. The global virtual router market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increase in demand for private cloud infrastructure, and virtual router applications for network segments. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to security issue with virtualization, and limited skillset and expertise. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global virtual router market market.

On the basis of component, the global virtual router market is studied across Service and Solution.

On the basis of type, the global virtual router market is studied across Custom and Predefined.

On the basis of industry, the global virtual router market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of end user, the global virtual router market is studied across Enterprises and Service Providers.

On the basis of geography, the global virtual router market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Arista Networks, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global virtual router market”

The key players profiled in the global virtual router market are Arista Networks, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Connectify, Inc., Ericsson, HPE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines?Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Video Ltd., TRENDnet, Inc., Time Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global virtual router market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global virtual router market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global virtual router market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global virtual router market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global virtual router market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increase in the demand for network function virtualization to boost the adoption

4.4.1.2. Reduction in CAPEX and OPEX in managing network

4.4.1.3. Mobility demands connectivity

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Reluctance in moving towards virtualized environment from traditional routers

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Increase in demand for private cloud infrastructure

4.4.3.2. Virtual router applications for network segments

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Security issue with virtualization

4.4.4.2. Limited skillset and expertise

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

