Tilapia Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

The Report Studies the “Global Tilapia Market 2024” Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

Tilapiais the common name for nearly a hundred species of cichlid fish from the tilapiine cichlid tribe , Tilapia are mainly freshwater fish inhabiting shallow streams, ponds, rivers and lakes and less commonly found living in brackish water .

Major factors driving growth of this market include the Rising population, rising awareness of healthy consumption and growth in per capita income in emerging markets. However, Pond rent increases, water pollution, Lack of good breeding technology in emerging economies, and lack of Technology for deep processing of food are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point.

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about health care, increasing disposable income in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing diversification of product processing.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tilapia market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 11700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tilapia business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tilapia market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

China

Egypt

USA

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

Brazil

Viet Nam

Colombia

Ecuador

Myanmar

Malaysia

Uganda

Bangladesh

This study considers the Tilapia value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Tilapia

Tilapia fillet

Segmentation by application:

Fresh

Freezing

Food Processing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Tilapia consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tilapia market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tilapia manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tilapia with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tilapia submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Tilapia by Players

Chapter Four: Tilapia by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Tilapia Market Forecast

